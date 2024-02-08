Sikhala on verge of launching new political party, could this confirm reports that he was given money by ZANU PF?

Former Citizens Coalition for Change deputy chairperson Job Sikhala made a significant announcement during a press conference held at the SAPES Trust Offices in Harare that he officially resigned from Sengezo Tshabangu CCC.

He implied that he is going to launch a new political movement soon.

Sikhala informed the nation, that he will constitute a National Peoples democratic convention to chat wayforward soon.

During the press conference, Sikhala expressed his dissatisfaction with the direction of the CCC under the leadership of Vice President Tendai Biti, Vice President Professor Welshman Ncube, and Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu and how this CCC has been captured by Zanu PF.

The event was attended by few notable figures such as former MDC National Chairperson Morgen Komichi, few ambassadors, and members of the media.

Apparently, when Sikhala was released from prison few weeks ago, it was reported that he did so after striking a deal with ZANU PF to launch a party thereby weakening the opposition.

Political activist Cde Never Maswerasei made sensational claims that Sikhala was released from prison after striking a deal with ZANU PF.

Cde Maswerasei a former military intelligence personel using his X handle (Windhoek Cables) said information at his disposal indicate that Sikhala was released and promised money to launch a party.

“Cable on hand indicates that he was promised big money to launch his own political movement.

“That’s why he came out with a mediaeval colonial era type of slogan.

“He has already forgotten about the yesteryear abysmal performance of his MDC99. Mental rehabilitation may be required,” he said.

Apparently, exiled former cabinet minister, an alleged President Emmerson Mnangagwa bootlicker, Jonathan Moyo saluted Sikhala for using a nationalistic slogan when addressing supporters after his release.

Sikhala shouted Ziiii a slogan used by ZAPU, with supporters finishing the slogan by shouting ZIMBABWE!!!!

Moyo saluted him for the slogan:

“A NEW SLOGAN, A NEW POLITICAL FORMATION OR WHAT?

“Following his release last night from 595 days of pre-trial jail without bail, Job Sikhala addressed a charged crowd of supporters and well-wishers outside his home and introduced a new slogan that has rocked the landscape of opposition ranks and gotten tongues wagging, bigtime, about his party affiliation, not least because the catchy slogan is decidedly nationalistic; unlike the colour slogans that have hogged the limelight in recent years, to no political avail!”

Zwnews