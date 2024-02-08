Categories: Zim Latest

Manicaland Provincial Civil Registrar arrested by ZACC

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested Manicaland Provincial Civil Registrar Joice Munamati for fraudulently selling State land.

ZACC confirmed the development: “ZACC has arrested Manicaland Provincial Civil Registrar Mrs Joice Munamati for fraudulently selling State land. She is charged with fraud. Munamati is alleged to have sold a 32.5-hectare plot in Odzi to one Calvin Ziki for USD15 000.00.”

Munamati is charged with fraud as defined in section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification Reform) Act.

The Provincial Registrar is said to have sold a 32.5-hectare plot, Subdivision 22 of Wallacedale in Odzi, to one Calvin Ziki for USD15 000.00, after misrepresenting to him that she owns the said property yet it is State land.

8th February 2024

