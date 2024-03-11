Categories: Zim Latest

Boy (4) dies after being chocked by a bottle top

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has reported a sad incident which occurred in Lion Park, Harare on 09/03/24 in which a male juvenile aged 4 years died.

The victim was allegedly chocked with a bottle top which he mistakenly swallowed during child play.

The police is on record calling on parents and guardians to closely monitor their children when playing.

In some instances children have drowned while playing in water bodies.

Few weeks ago about four young children died from suffocation after accidentally locking themselves in a vehicle.

