He was also accused of the attempted rape of another woman, aged 29, who said he had also molested her at his home two years before.

Mendy wept when he was cleared. His lawyers said he would now ‘rebuild his life’ – and a likely return to top flight football.

Jenny Wiltshire, Head of Serious & General Crime at Hickman & Rose said: ‘Benjamin Mendy would like to thank the members of the jury for focussing on the evidence in this trial, rather than on the rumour and innuendo that have followed this case from the outset.

‘This is the second time that Mr Mendy has been tried and found not guilty by a jury. He is delighted that both juries reached the correct verdicts.

‘It has been almost 3 years since the police started investigating this matter. Mr Mendy has tried to remain strong but the process has, inevitably had a serious impact on him.

‘He thanks everyone who has supported him throughout this ordeal and now asks for privacy so he can begin rebuilding his life.’