Charismatic preacher and United Family International Church founder Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa says Covid 19 vaccine is not the Mark of the Beast.

Speaking during a church sermon, Makandiwa said Christians should not avoid getting vaccinated on the basis of thinking that Covid 19 vaccine is the Mark of the Beast, saying no way that could be so.

“This Covid-19 vaccine is NOT the Mark of the beast,” said Prophet Makandiwa.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana recently urged fellow Zimbabweans including those who believe in the Bible to get vaccinated against covid 19 saying vaccination is not the Biblical mark of the Beast.

Mangwana says it is a false notion that when people are vaccinated they are being given the Mark of the Beast.

“One of the worst disinformation which discourages people from getting vaccinated is the false notion that they are being given “the Mark of the Beast”.

“Our Risk Communication and Community Engagement Teams go around debunking these myths,” he says.

As stated in some scriptures, the Mark of the Beast is a stamp which will be engraved in those people who believe that the Devil as their King and are bound for destruction when Jesus Christ returns in the second coming.

Apparently, according to those who believe in the Bible, there shall be a time at which people without the Mark of the Beast will not be allowed to trade, essential services, or freedom of association among other things.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa at one point vowed that those who decide not to be vaccinated will be denied access to essential services.

These remarks left some especially church goers concluding that the vaccination process is indeed the Biblical mark of the Beast.

In that light, Mangwana says people should not link vaccination to this myth, urging every Zimbabwean to get vaccinated.

Zwnews