One of Zimbabwe’s retail giants by market share, OK Zimbabwe has registered a 48 per cent sales volumes growth in the 3 months to June 2021.

According to the company this shows a remarkable recovery from stricter COVID regulations same quarter last year.

OK says current restrictions will have a strong bearing on disposable incomes & consumer spending patterns.

Meanwhile, retail trading hours have been cut from 11 hours to 7.5 hours per day.

Zimbabwe Limited is a leading retail group in Zimbabwe with a product range that extends from groceries and houseware products to clothing.

The inaugural branch was opened in Harare (then Salisbury) in 1942 and today, is one of the most recognised supermarket brands in Zimbabwe.

The company trades under various branded store names, including OK stores, Bon Marché and OKMart.

OK Zimbabwe sells products in its grocery range under its own home brand; OK Pot ‘O Gold, OK Value, Shoppers’ Choice and Bon Marché Premier Choice labels.

OK Zimbabwe Limited operates approximately 61 retail outlets throughout Zimbabwe and owns subsidiaries that complement its diverse product offering; Eriswell (Private) Limited, Swan Technologies (Private) Limited and Winterwest (Private) Limited.

OK Zimbabwe Limited is listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.

Zwnews