One of the 2023 Presidential candidates Elizabeth Valerio has blasted opposition leaders who attended the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit.

She writes:

Many are asking why I was not at the SADC gathering. To be candid, my view is that opposition parties present at the summit were there to sanitise the facade of a matured democracy, yet we all know the reality.

We must hold our national leaders to account. We expect them to deliver real progress for the people, not just celebrating ceremonial positions.

It’s a fact that in 2015, the late President Robert Mugabe assumed the roles of AU Chairman and SADC Chairman.

Just as it was then, the current appointment to the SADC Chairmanship is simply a matter of rotation.

It’s important to recognise that this is nothing more than routine! It’s not an extraordinary achievement, therefore, the excess celebration, and the national expenditures incurred are unnecessary. It is our turn as per the rotational system, nothing more.

What truly matters is not the title but what it means for the people of Zimbabwe.

Charity begins at home. If we are to expect anything positive from holding the SADC Chairmanship, it should first be reflected in tangible improvements within our borders.

Sadly, reality is far from this. The majority of Zimbabweans continue to suffer under economic hardship, and we have witnessed the continued violation of citizens’ rights.

The SADC protocols and guidelines on governance, which our government is expected to uphold, remain a distant promise for the ordinary Zimbabwean.

Instead of celebrating a title, we should be focusing on ensuring that these commitments are fulfilled. In our own country we must see them implemented before we seek to project them onto the regional stage.

Zwnews