Two suspects, Biggie Fanamaya (19) and Edson Mambo (25) arrested for a case of murder which occurred on 20/08/24 at Masaisai Business Centre, Mazhaka 1, Tengwe in which Josphat Jere (24) died.

The suspects hit the victim with a stone on the head after an argument during a beer drinking spree.

The victim had confronted the suspects for urinating on the walls of a shop.

Apparently, the authorities are on record calling on members of the public to value the sanctity of life and resolve differences amicably.

Meanwhile, in other news, police in Kadoma are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of murder in which Egnes Mandenge (53) was found dead with multiple wounds on the head and hands at a bushy area near a primary school in Ingezi, Kadoma on 19/08/24.

Zwnews