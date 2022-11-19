Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) boss Credo Peacemaker Kereke (48) appeared at the Harare magistrates court yesterday charged with two counts of domestic violence and intimidation.

The case, however, was postponed to November 22 after he requested time to look for a legal practitioner to represent him.

The complainant is Priscilla Chindito, his estranged wife.

Allegations are that on October 28, this year, at around 1900 hours, Kereke, who heads the Central Intelligence Organisation’s listening centre in Mt Hampden, went to his matrimonial house and found Chindito holding divorce papers.

It is alleged that Kereke had been pressuring her to file for divorce. After he was given the papers, it is alleged that Kereke became violent, and grabbed her neck.

Chindito managed to escape and sought refuge with a churchmate in Madokero suburb. She never returned to the matrimonial home.

Kereke allegedly started sending threatening messages, telling her to come and collect her belongings and sign the divorce papers. He is also accused of assaulting his wife’s sister, accusing her of colluding against him.

The State further alleges that Kereke has even threatened to shoot Chindito. -Newsday