Elections Latest: Voting Ends in Zimbabwe..Get ready for Breaking News

Polling stations are closing but those who are already queueing will not be turned back at 7 PM.

A record number of young people under 35 years voted today. A driver of a cross border bus which goes to South Africa daily says busses are parked as people have decided to stay and cast their votes.

-350 000 people had voted by 3PM in Manicaland

-According to information provided by ZEC Masvingo Province, 326079 people had cast their ballots by 3 PM, which represents 52,8% of the registered voters in the province.

-Presiding officers at Dangare Primary School A, B and AB polling stations in Ward 5, Mutare Central say they are confident that all registered voters intending to vote would be able to cast their vote before the prescribed 7 pm deadline.

-Hwedza North constituency candidate, Mr Egypt Dzinemunenzva of Forces of Liberation Organization of African National Party has expressed optimism that he was going to win the election.

-ZWNews is reliably informed that voting has ended in far places like Gokwe, Uzumba, Mt Darwin, Chiredzi and Kariba

We are about to announce results here on ZwNews.com live..as we get them