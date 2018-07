Grace Mugabe is back in government controlled papers after she voted with her husband in Harare today.

“Mrs Grace Mugabe waves the open palm shortly after casting her ballot at Mhofu Primary School in Highfield,” said Herald.

Mrs Grace Mugabe waves the open palm shortly after casting her ballot at Mhofu Primary School in Highfield. pic.twitter.com/xNv2F6mKLb — The Herald Zimbabwe (@HeraldZimbabwe) 30 July 2018

Soon we will be announcing results as they come..