Former ZANU-PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu, a self styled President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s chief supporter has hiked stakes against Masvingo party chairman Ezra Chadzamira.

Chadzamira who is President Mnangagwa’s top political ally is on the verge of being booted out of the seat as factionalism hits the ruling party.

Meanwhile, Zivhu has warned party members against voting for Chadzamira in 2023.

“…2023 panoita zvimwe mukadzosera Chadzamira, I made a big mistake kuti apinde dayi dzisiri mari dzangu asiko.

“G40 yakaramba nemari 2 times kuti kuitwe ma elections ndini ndoga ndakaisa mari, I know what I am saying,” he says.

He called on politicians to stop abusing the desperate unemployed youths and poor people to fight their enemies on their behalf.

Meanwhile, Chadzamira was briefly arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission recently, but was released after Mnangagwa reportedly intervened.

His supporters blamed the so-called Constantino Chiwenga faction for causing his arrest.

Zwnews