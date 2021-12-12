President Emmerson Mnangagwa says he has deployed Central Intelligence Operatives (CIOs) to hunt down fake news peddlers who falsely claimed that he had extended lockdown measures.

This came after there has been rumours on social media platforms that he had extended lockdown starting on Monday, which he says are not true.

President Mnangagwa says those who generate fake news and/ or spread disinformation must be jailed for 20 years.

Mnangagwa says he happy that the country now has a law which punishes those who generate and spread fake news.

Zwnews