Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) Midlands Province Chairperson, Benon Ncube has been elected the new president for the students body.

Meanwhile, the Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance Students network has congratulated the new ZINASU leadership.

“The @CouncilMdc would like to congratulate the new @Zinasuzim leadership led by President @benon21b elected earlier today in Bulawayo.

“The student fraternity is confident that you, President Benon Ncube, and your executive will not disappoint,” said the network.

Apparently, student bodies in the country have sometimes been pitted on loggerheads with the government over students welfare matters.

In some instances student bodies leaders are arrested.

The bodies have however, been accused of engaging in opposition politics.

Zwnews