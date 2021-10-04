Last week, a drunk Turkish man who had been reported missing spent hours with a search party looking for himself, according to reports.

Times Now reports that it was only after the party started calling his name that he asked, “Who are we looking for? I am here.”

Meanwhile, BBC reports that a private plane crashed into an empty office block in the northern Italian city of Milan yesterday, killing all eight people on board.

The plane, which was bound for the island of Sardinia, came down after taking off from Milan’s Linate airport.