ZIMBABWE’S Central Intelligence Organisation Director-General Ambassador Isaac Moyo’s daughter, Shumirai, has died in Ireland.

She was 41. First Lady visited the family to pay her condolences. Mrs Priscilla Moyo, who is the legislator for Mwenezi West, chronicled what transpired. “Amai, our child fell sick. She fell sick at work and her friends rushed her to hospital, where she was put in the intensive care unit. She was in the intensive care unit for six weeks. I went there when she had spent four days. I spent the whole month there.

“My visa was expiring, so I came back to renew it so that I could go back. I came back on March 27 and there was a holiday. Unfortunately, when I was getting my papers processed, she passed away. She was our eldest child, with three boys behind her.”

Efforts are being made to repatriate her remains to Zimbabwe for burial.