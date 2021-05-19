President Emmerson Mnangagwa has waded into the former Chief Justice Luke Malaba debate, saying Zimbabwe respects the independence of the judiciary.

This follows threats against High Court judges by Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi for ruling against Mnangagwa’s move to extend former Chief Justice Malaba’s term of office by five more years, triggering a court challenge.

The High Court ruled against the move, and forced Malaba into retirement, as should have been the case in the first place, since he had reached the age of 70.

Following the ruling Ziyambi said he would appeal against the judgment, but also went on to threaten the judges saying they were captured and enemies of the state, this caused an outcry with human rights organisations condemning the minister.

As could be seen by many as efforts to control the damage, President Mnangagwa has added his own voice saying the country respects the independence of the judiciary.

“In Zimbabwe, the independence of our judiciary is vital to the survival of our democracy.

“When our courts speak, all Zimbabweans should listen.

“The Government or Zimbabwe wholeheartedly respects the independence of our judiciary,” he said.

-Zwnews