Female teacher fine $300 for abusing boy(12) in her bedroom

Barbra Njondaya (42), a former teacher at Muchekayaora Primary School under Chief Munyikwa, was recently asked to pay a fine of $300 or face six months imprisonment for indecently assaulting her then workmate’s 12-year-old son.

Njondaya appeared before magistrate Victor Mahamadi being charged for contravening Section 67 (1) (b) (1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act) Chapter 9:23.

It was the State’s case that on June 18, 2017 Njondaya called the boy from where he was and when he came, she grabbed his hand, dragged him into the house and locked the door while holding a knife.

She further dragged the boy into her bedroom and forcibly put him on the bed and started to care_ss his upper body and k!ssed him several times on his mouth.

Njondaya threatened to kill the boy with a knife if he told anyone about the incident before opening the door to let him go.

The child then reported the matter to her mother who accompanied him to the police to make a report, leading to Njondaya’s arrest.

She has since lost her job as a teacher. tell zim