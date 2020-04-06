Under-fire main opposition MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa has the backing of party structures in the diaspora, including in the party’s North America Province, a senior member of the party has said.

According to Tererayi Obey Sithole, who is the MDC Alliance’s Youth Assembly national chairperson, support for Chamisa is very well pronounced both in Zimbabwe and in the diaspora.

“Just finished a very fruitful meeting with the MDC Alliance North America Province Youth Assembly leadership. Their support remains unwavering, their message is very clear, (Nelson Chamisa) is our President. Locally (and) abroad shoko ndiro ndiro, Chamisa Chete Chete!” Sithole said in comments published on his Twitter handle, signing off with the hashtag #TiriWeroNaNero (We are content with Nelson).

His remarks come in the wake of last week’s shock Supreme Court ruling which gave Thokozani Khupe to lead the main opposition on an acting basis before calling for an extraordinary Congress to choose a successor to the late founding MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai.

