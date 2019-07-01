Magaya Breaks Silence On Rape Allegations…She Wants My Money

Under fire Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries leader, prophet Walter Magaya has finally broken his silence on the rape allegations that he is facing. Magaya denied the allegations and claimed that he was actually the victim in this particular case as people were targetting him for extortion

Speaking to H-Metro, Magaya said

I remain focused to my calling since the truth will always come out. What I know is that I am a victim of extortions and I have decided to stop feeding extorting mouths because they are ever demanding.

Magaya went on to accuse Enisia Mashusha of seeking to extort him. Enisia is the one who first aired the allegations against Magaya on her programme, ‘The A-List Show.’

Enisia was helping at the IT department before she left to UK and she was has been threatening to destroy me through social media if I fail to support her financially and this is it. If you stop helping someone he or she begins to hate you unaware that we have many children to give help. Anoramba achida kubatsirwa chete haagute. When I help people I am giving them seeds to start their own businesses, but many take the seeds for lunch and return expecting more zvekuti umwe anenge achatouya negirlfriend yake kuti ndimupe mari yekunofara zvake. Such people are the ones who turn against me when I stop helping them and seek ways to tarnish me, but I will remain focused.

Magaya also intimated that the absolved the Maenzanise family, despite the allegations made against him by the parents saying that he had no hard feelings against them.