ED Gvt Allows UN Team To Investigate Human Rights Violations by Security Agents

The Mnangagwa led government has agreed to a request by the United Nations Human Rights Council to send special rapporteurs to Zimbabwe to investigate allegations of human rights abuses by State security agents in light of January’s ShutDownZim protests, Foreign Affairs Ministry Secretary James Manzou revealed.

Notifiying the Portfolio Committee on Foreign Affairs Manzou said:

In terms of human rights, Zimbabwe and the President have nothing to hide. The Human Rights Council in Geneva wants to send special rapporteurs to Zimbabwe and the President has said let them come.

The government has finally raised the number of people killed during the January protests to 12 from the initial 3.

Human rights groups, however, have put the number of fatalities at 17.