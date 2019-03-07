12 Hour Blackout For Harare As ZETDC Promises To Cut power in 45 areas

Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority workers working on a new electricity line to Chitekete business centre last week - Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda

ZIMBABWE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION COMPANY

HARARE REGION



NOTICE TO OUR VALUED CUSTOMERS

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) would like to advise its valued customers that there would be a power supply interruption on Saturday 09 March 2019 From 0600 1800 hrs for the purpose of carrying out critical maintenance works.

During the maintenance period, electricity will not be available in the following areas:

Pomona,

Greystone Park,

Cosham Avenue,

Sam Levy Village,

Crowhill Road,

Borrowdale Brooke,

Domboshava Road,

Highlands,

Helensvale,

Ridgeway North & South,

Doveton,

Parts of Marlborough,

Quinnington,

Parts of Avondale,

Quinton ,

Mt Pleasant,

Philadelphia,

Mt Pleasant Heights,

Hogerty Hill,

Ashbrittle,

Ryelands,

Emerald Hill,

Hatcliffe,

Northwood,

Wingate Sports Club,

Little Norfolk,

Pomona Barracks,

Groombridge,

SIRDC,

Chisipite,

Defence University,

Hindhead,

Piers Road,

Lewisam,

Arundel Business Park,

University of Zimbabwe,

Pomona Barracks,

Zimbabwe Defence University,

Potraz,

Borrowdale Country Club and surrounding areas

Customers are advised to treat all circuits as live during this period as power may be restored without notice. The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.

GENERAL MANAGER HARARE REGION