Houses collapse in Mhondoro Mubaira

While heavy rains bring relief to farmers, it is a different scenario some 145 kilometres outside Harare, in Mhondoro Mubaira where a recent heavy downpour left scores of families homeless.

A local traditional leader Mr Nyabadza said some heavy rains experienced on Tuesday night led to the destruction of houses.

“The number of affected families is about 10, two households sought refugee at my homestead while a permanent solution is being weighed down upon.

“All the responsible authorities are now aware of the issue. So we hope it won’t be long before the issue has been resolved,” he said.

Mr Nyabadza said while the destruction differ between families, they were all totally grounded as even their furnitures were wrecked by the rains.