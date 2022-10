Image: The Herald

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has received credentials from Jobst Von Kirchmann, the incoming European Union Ambassador to Zimbabwe at State House in Harare this morning.

President Mnangagwa receives letters of credence from the incoming Kuwait Ambassador to Zimbabwe Salem Shibeeb Hamad Alkaledi.

The other diplomat to present credentials to President Mnangagwa was incoming Switzerland top envoy to Zimbabwe Stephanie Rey.

Zwnews