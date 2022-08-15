Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said the landlocked southern African nation seeks to strengthen its bilateral relations with India in the future.

This, Mnangagwa said while congratulating India on its 75th independence anniversary, this Monday morning.

While writing on Twitter, Mnangagwa said:

“My warmest wishes to the people of India as they celebrate 75 years of independence today! I look forward to strengthening the bond between our two great nations with @narendramodi over the coming years. India, the people of Zimbabwe stand with you!”

