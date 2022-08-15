The Civil Registry Department is experiencing a technical fault which is affecting the issuance of passports, IDs, birth and death certificates.

Meanwhile, the government has refuted reports alleging that the production of E-Passports have been put on hold.

“We have noted a news article circulating on social media, suggesting that the processing of the Zimbabwean E-passport has been put on hold indefinitely.

“This is incorrect. We would like to categorically state that the new E-passport is being processed,” says Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Nick Mangwana.

He adds that there was a glitch in the processes, in that the CBZ Banking system was offline due to a technical fault, adding that it has since been rectified.

“We therefore confirm that this temporary disruption to the passport enrolment process has been dealt with,” he says.

Zwnews