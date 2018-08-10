ED Byo rally grenade throwers identified

HARARE: President Mnangagwa has confirmed that the Bulawayo White City Stadium rally terrorists responsible for throwing a grenade that caused the death of two CIO officers have been caught and will be dealt with soon.
The explosion witnessed at a Zanu PF gathering in June where Mnangagwa was addressing multitudes, claimed two lives leaving about forty-seven others injured.
The bomb was detonated soon after President Mnangagwa’s address when the VIPs were leaving the stage and almost wiped the Zanu-PF leadership top four except for Obert Mpofu who did not attend the event.