ED Byo rally grenade throwers identified

By Takunda Shumba
- 10th August 2018

HARARE: President Mnangagwa has confirmed that the Bulawayo White City Stadium rally terrorists responsible for throwing a grenade that caused the death of two CIO officers have been caught and will be dealt with soon.

The explosion witnessed at a Zanu PF gathering in June where Mnangagwa was addressing multitudes, claimed two lives leaving about forty-seven others injured.

The bomb was detonated soon after President Mnangagwa’s address when the VIPs were leaving the stage and almost wiped the Zanu-PF leadership top four except for Obert Mpofu who did not attend the event.