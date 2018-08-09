Breaking: Trump hits Zim, ED, with tough US sanctions

WASHINGTON: The United States of America President Donald Trump has signed into law the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Amendment Act.

The Bill was passed by the United States Congress in July and sets tough conditions for Zimbabwe to re-engage with the United States of America.

The Zidera act means that Zimbabwe’s economy is likely to continue suffering as sanctions will continue. In a statement, the White House said,

On Wednesday, August 8, 2018, the President signed into law:

S. 2779, the “Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Amendment Act of 2018,” which amends the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act of 2001.

The sanctions comes few days after a UK MP pleaded with western countries not to engage with Zimbabwe until when Chiwenga relinquishes control of Zimbabwe military.

Donald Trump’s stance could have been influenced by the death of bystanders who lost their lives when soldiers from the Presidential Guard opened fire at the back of fleeing protesters.

The sanctions affect the country’s ability to access loans from multilateral institutions like World Bank and the International Monetary Fund(IMF).