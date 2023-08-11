The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the West African regional bloc, led by Nigeria has activated its standby force for possible military intervention in Niger following a recent coup in the volatile region.

This came as still emphasised that it still wants a peaceful restoration of democracy.

West African heads of state say all options, including the use of force, remain on the table to restore constitutional order in Niger after the July 26 coup.

They resultantly ordered the activation of its standby force.

The new move came as the 15-member Ecowas met in Nigeria’s Abuja today for an emergency summit to discuss responses to last month’s military takeover in Niger after the coup leaders defied their earlier threat to use force.

In closing remarks, the bloc pledged to enforce sanctions and travel bans on those preventing the return to power of democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

Coup leaders, led by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, remain defiant.

Niger’s military coup leaders announced the appointment of Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine as prime minister on Monday.

Apparently, the coup leaders have threatened to kill the toppled president in case of any foreign military intervention.