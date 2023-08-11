Celebrated economic analyst Professor Gift Mugano, a global authority, distinguished scholar & author of 5 books on International Trade, International Finance & Development has commented on the Citizens Coalition for Change CCC Manifesto.

He says the CCC Manifesto makes sense and is achievable with enough political will.

Mugano says this manifesto addresses the root causes affecting the economy which he empathetically raised over the years with no takers.

Mugano writes:

My post yesterday on the CCC manifesto yesterday continues to receive overwhelming responses from fellow Citizens.

I will respond to few questions and would like to stick to issues not personal attacks as @Pachisolife do. Key questions I will address here are: how will the CCC fund free health & education? How the CCC attain US$100 billion in 10 years? How will the CCC deal with hyperinflation?

On sources of funds for free health and education, the manifesto is very clear that the CCC will stop illicit financial flows amounting to US$1.8 billion and close domestic leakages/corruption costing the economy US$1 billion.

In his presentation in various rallies @nelsonchamisa eloquently explained that the savings from corruption will be directed towards social services such as health and education.

However, it is an open secret that our failure to adequately fund health and education is an issue of misplaced priorities.

How do you explain a situation where private surgeries owned by an individual medical practitioner has basic tools such as x-ray, anaesthetic machine, ECG, analyzer, etc but a major referral hospital has no panado???

Is the US$100 billion economy achievable? To set the record straight and correct my fellow citizen @Pachisolife who is arguing that the US$100 billion is premised on the assumption of an average growth rate of 10% per annum. You are wrong @Pachisolife. The expected growth rates are 10% in 2024, 14% consecutively for the years 2025, 2026, 2027 and later 12% consecutively for the years 2028 to 2032 and then 10% 2033 and 2034.

Read the manifesto carefully. Now the question is this achievable? The answer is yes from two fronts: first, we are coming from lower base of 3% growth hence we can attain these growth rates. During GNU, we attained 19.7% in 2010, 14.2% in 2011 & 15.8% in 2012. These are the facts! Second, the US$100 billion economy will be largely driven by agriculture (US$8.6 billion), mining (US$13 billion), manufacturing (US$12 billion), wholesale & retail (US$17.9 billion), ICTs (US$7.2 billion), financial & insurance (US$5.8 billion) and education (US$4 billion).

If one look at these estimates sector by sector with an economic eye and with clear understanding of our economy, before we consider any modelling, you will agree with me that these estimates are achievable and in some sectors as in agriculture and manufacturing the chances of exceeding set targets are high.

On the manifesto lacking measures to address hyperinflation, the manifesto outlined that the CCC government will dollarise the economy as a temporary measure as it build the right condition for the return of the ZWL. This will kill inflation ipapo ipapo. SIMPLE.

I want to end by advising colleagues from @ZANUPF_Official who are attacking me for commenting on the CCC manifesto. Please be advised I comment on any matter I see worth commenting on without any apology.

However, I also want to say that next week I will be commenting on how @ZANUPF_Official government performed since independence and most importantly in the last 5 years.

Please warm your chairs because I will be out to prove that I am not a fake professor of economics. My analysis will be grounded with hard stats and facts – no emotions. This is my promise.

In the meantime, please expect more comments on CCC manifesto because ndiyo irikupisa!

Citizens who are for the US$100 billion show me by likes and retweets.

Yours Truly!