Mnangagwa’s hired (US$1m) luxury airbus

Zambia’s ruling party United Party for National Development (UPND) says a country’s economic success is measured in the welfare of its people and not how flashy their leaders are.

UPND which recently lambasted President Emmerson Mnangagwa for flying in expensive luxury Airbus (US$1m) when he went for COP26 meeting in UK, says people’s welfare is the fundamental for econonic success.

UPND Information Publicity Secretary Joseph Kalimbwe writes:

“In Africa, we must understand that buying/ hiring private jets is not a sign of economic success.

“We measure economic success by how many people can easily find jobs, how many can afford a decent living.

“These are the fundamentals of a nation’s economic sucess – not private jets.”

Kalimbwe says the US$1 million would go a long way in enhancing people’s welfare.

“We can use $1 Million to fund public school projects & get kids back into school – to jump start their future.

“Theirs is a future we must protect. Our leadership will not burn private jet fuel from Lusaka to go address 4 people overseas when we can save money & fly commercial.”

Meanwhile, the Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema flew to the same COP26 meeting aboard a commercial flight which is cheap.

Hichilema also took with him a lean delegation of about 10 people.

