President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who returned home from Scotland yesterday, said the US Embassy in Harare maintains a tough stance on his administration whilst President Joe Biden warmed up to the idea of reengagement.

“I had an opportunity to chat with President Joe Biden and the spirit which he has towards Zimbabwe is totally different from what we see from the US embassy in Harare.

“In fact, he called a staffer and said ‘please make sure that I have a chat with the President (referring to President Mnangagwa),” Mnangagwa said.

Mnangagwa’s administration, since taking office in 2017 through a military coup, has been on a mission to have sanctions lifted.

However, the US, the UK, and other western countries maintain that Zimbabwe needs to respect human rights, align certain laws to the constitution and have investor-friendly policies before engagement can be effected.

They claim the sanctions are targeted and meant to fix human rights violators.