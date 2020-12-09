The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has urged parents and guardians to closely monitor their children whenever they go out to play, especially during this rainy period.

ZRP in Bulawayo are investigating a case of drowning where a 12 year old juvenile was found dead in a disused pool near Pelandaba West yesterday.

The police says the body has since been conveyed to United Bulawayo Hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, ZRP has been warning members of the public to desist from attempting to cross flooded rivers.

Motorists have also been called on to take it easy on the roads, avoid speeding as rains might affect visibility and impair their judgment.

In the same light, according to the Meteorological Services Department, heavy rains are expected in the country in which flooding is not being ruled out.

And according to the Civil Protection Unit people living in low areas have always been urged to seek high ground in order to avoid being carried away by floods.

-Zwnews

Like 224 Dislike 28

108003

0

0

cookie-check

12 year old juvenile downs in disused pool

no