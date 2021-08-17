The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Zvimba arrested Tafadzwa Gwangu (30) on 13 August 2021 for bribery.

The suspect who was pirating with a Toyota Noah with 10 passengers on board approached a roadblock at the 36km peg along RG Mugabe Rd & offered US$ 5 to one of the officers in a bid to bribe him.

In an unrelated matter, ZRP urges the public and institutions to protect their ATM Cards and passwords.

On 30/07/21, a report of theft was recorded at ZRP Bulawayo Central to the effect that a Byo Company had noted that ZWL$ 436 131-40 was missing from their company account.

The police said investigations so far have revealed that the transactions were done using the company’s ATM card from 06/06/21 to 23/07/21.

