Dynamos FC distances itself from former club Vice Chairman

Dynamos Football Club has distanced itself from former club Vice Chairman Vincent Chawonza and his supposed desperate attempts to bounce back.
The club said it took a position to relieve Chawonza of any duties at the club as he was fast turning into a liability.
Zwnews
