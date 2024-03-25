All those criticising Chivayo are fools, says Zivhu

Former ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu says all those who are criticising controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo are fools and jealous.
Zivhu says Chivayo struggled to where he is today with the help of his mother.
“Those criticizing Sir Wicknell are fools and jealous. He struggled in life, facing humiliation and adversity.
“His loving mother supported him through it all. May her soul rest in peace.
“How many of you helped him when he had nothing? Now you want to lecture him on how to use it,” he says.
Chivayo who was at some point accused of being corrupt, is dishing out vehicles to different people especially those in the arts sector.
Most recently he gave Sungura maestro Nicholas Zakaria a top notch vehicle.
Zwnews
