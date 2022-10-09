The Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO)’s Beitbridge boss Philip Wutaunashe lost his AK47 service rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition.

This happened during a break-in at his house by daring thieves who took advantage that he was not around.

CIO operatives are dreaded for their brutal reputation and cruelty, but the thieves took advantage of his absence and broke into his house.

Running under Security in the president’s office (OPC), CIO department was conceived as the external intelligence-gathering arm of the British South Africa Police Special Branch in the early 1960s, under the Southern Rhodesian Prime Minister, Winston Field.

Zwnews