Dynamos Football Club Chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa has been booted out of the post.

Apparently, Mupfurutsa’s booting comes few hours after the club fired its head coach Tonderai Ndiraya, amid poor results.

The club announced what it described as painful decision of not renewing Ndiraya’s contract when it expires on 31 December 2022.

ISAIAH MUPFURUTSA LEAVES DYNAMOS FOOTBALL CLUB

Dynamos Football Club would like to reveal that Isaiah Mupfurutsa is leaving his post as Chairman with immediate effect.

Mupfurutsa has served Dynamos with distinction since 2018 when he was appointed as Chairman.

Therefore, Dynamos Football Club would like to thank Mupfurutsa for his tireless dedication to the team.

He will always be welcome at Dynamos Football Club because he is a staunch believer in the team.

For and on behalf of the club Tinashe Farawo Spokesperson