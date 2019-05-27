Dynamite explosion kills 8 Jumbo Mine gold diggers in Mazoe

MAZOE: 8 gold miners perished at Jumbo Mine following a dynamite explosion in one shaft resulting in the collapse of an adjacent shaft which the miners were working inside on Sunday.

The Zimbabwe Government has confirmed the tragedy:

Govt received tragic news of a mining incident at Jumbo Mine in Mazoe. Information at hand indicates that some people engaged in unauthorised mining exploded dynamite in one shaft causing a collapse in an adjacent shaft. 8 bodies have been recovered so far. Investigations underway.

One of eyewitnesses Mr Hazman Jaravaza saw the bodies and “it’s sad”.

He said people usually shout to warn others when they set explosive alight but these miners were not warned and caught up in an explosion.