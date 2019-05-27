MDC Election Results..Winnners Full List..Biti, Ncube Vice Presidents

GWERU: The 5th Congress of the MDC has elected Professor Welshman Ncube, former Women’s Assembly boss Lynette Karenyi and former deputy national chairman Tendai Biti as the three vice presidents to party leader Nelson Chamisa.

President: Nelson Chamisa(unopposed)

Vice Presidents: Welshman Ncube, Tendai Biti, Lynette Kore

Treasurer-General: David Coltart

Chairperson: Thabitha Khumalo

Deputy Chairperson: Job Sikhala

Secretary-General: Charlton Hwende

MDC Women’s Assembly as voted by Gweru congress:

Chair: Paurina Mpariwa

Deputy: Philis Ndhlovu

Secretary-General: Vimbai Tsvangirai

Deputy Secretary-General: Regnat Mangava

Organising Secretary: Base Ngoma

Deputy Organising Secretary: Virginia Mafuta

