MDC Election Results..Winnners Full List..Biti, Ncube Vice Presidents

GWERU: The 5th Congress of the MDC has elected Professor Welshman Ncube, former Women’s Assembly boss Lynette Karenyi and former deputy national chairman Tendai Biti as the three vice presidents to party leader Nelson Chamisa.
President: Nelson Chamisa(unopposed)
Vice Presidents: Welshman Ncube, Tendai Biti, Lynette Kore
Treasurer-General: David Coltart
Chairperson: Thabitha Khumalo
Deputy Chairperson: Job Sikhala
Secretary-General: Charlton Hwende
MDC Women’s Assembly as voted by Gweru congress:
Chair: Paurina Mpariwa
Deputy: Philis Ndhlovu
Secretary-General: Vimbai Tsvangirai
Deputy Secretary-General: Regnat Mangava
Organising Secretary: Base Ngoma
Deputy Organising Secretary: Virginia Mafuta
