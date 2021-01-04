Police in Bulawayo recently arrested a bus driver and his conductor for violating COVID-19 regulations.

Though the police did not mention the name of the company the two worked for, but said the bus crew were arrested after failing to test temperature and sanitise passengers’ hands.

Meanwhile, the police has warned members of the public against taking COVID-19 lightly and breaking the laws put in place to safeguard health & safety.

Apparently, starting tomorrow, Zimbabwe will be moving into a total and stiff lockdown.

The country’s security forces will be deployed to enforce the regulations.

During this period, no one will be allowed to move around, except for essential services only.

-ZWNEWS