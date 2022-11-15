Police detectives from Criminal Investigations Department Minerals, Flora and Fauna Unit, Harare reacted to a tip-off and arrested Emmanuel Tendai Chikomwe (28) and Douglas Gowe, (27) along Nelson Mandela Street, Harare CBD for possessing raw unmarked ivory without a permit.

The recovered elephant tusks weighed 2 kilograms and is valued at US$ 340-00.

The two are facing a charge of unlawful possession of raw ivory in contravention of section 82(1) of the Parks and Wildlife (General Regulation SI 362/1990) as read with section 128 of the Parks and Wildlife Act (Chapter 20:14).

Apparently, the country has been witnessing a number of such cases, in some instances it is associated with poaching.

At some point, elephants have died in great numbers as a result of poisoning by poachers.

If convicted, the duo faces a lengthy prison term.

Zwnews