President Emmerson Mnangagwa has okayed the appointment of Allen Choruma as Head Corporate Governance Unit in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

The appointment was confirmed on Monday by the Chief Secretary in the Office of President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda. Reads the statement issued by Sibanda:

The post of the Head Corporate Governance Unit in the Office of the President and Cabinet became vacant following the promotion of Mr. Willard Lowenstein Manungo as the Deputy Chief Secretary for Policy Analysis, Coordination and Development Planning in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

His Excellency the President, in consultation with the Public Service Commission, has since approved the appointment of Mr Allen Choruma as Head, Corporate Governance Unit in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Mr. Allen Choruma holds a Bachelor of Laws degree and post-graduate certifications in insurance and pension management.

Choruma has 32 years of experience in business management, and public, legal, insurance, media, banking, financial and mining services gained working in Zimbabwe, USA, UK and South Africa.

Choruma has worked in government; the insurance sector; the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and the mining sector in Zimbabwe and South Africa where he provided legal, compliance and corporate governance services.

He also played a central role in developing the public entities’ corporate governance legislation in Zimbabwe.

He has thus accumulated a wealth of experience in managing Boards of Directors, training and developing Directors, undertaking Board evaluations, performance contracting, strategy development, and in ethics and risk management.

Choruma is a prolific writer, researcher and publisher, who for two decades was a business correspondent for different daily and weekly newspapers in Zimbabwe and for African monthly magazines.

Before his elevation to Head the reconstituted Corporate Governance Unit, Choruma was the Chief Director responsible for Corporate Governance in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

The appointment of Allen Choruma was with effect from 20 October 2022.