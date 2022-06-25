A number of suburbs in Harare will be without water this weekend after the City of Harare closed the line from Warren Control to Alexandra Park Reservoirs on Friday afternoon.

Harare’s Acting Town Clerk, Phakamile Moyo, on Friday said the shutdown is being carried out to allow for maintenance works to be carried out at Warren Control Pump station.

Suburbs to be without water for the greater part of this Saturday include all Northern suburbs, Warren Park, Westlea, Tynwald, and Malbereign, among others.

“We hereby advise you of a planned shutdown of the line from Warren Control to Alexandra Park Reservoirs from 1600hrs on Friday 24 June 2022 to Saturday 25 June 2022 at 1600hrs.

“The shutdown is being carried out to allow the Trunkmains to repair the 975mm interconnector on the pumping mains inside Warren Control Pump station to reduce physical water loss,” said Moyo.

The above pipework is going to affect all Northen suburbs, Warren Park, Westlea, Tynwald, Malbereign, Sentosa, Bluffhill, Westgate, Marlborough, Dzivarasekwa, CBD, Avondale and other surrounding areas.

He urged residents in the affected areas to use available water sparingly during this period.

