The government through the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority ZERA has hiked the price of fuel.

Diesel now selling at US$1.88 per litre, up from $1.76. Petrol US$1.77 from $1.73 per litre.

ZZER says the new prices would have been: Diesel $2.01 and blend $1.84 had it not been for government intervention.

Zwnews