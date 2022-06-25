President Emmerson Mnangagwa says he would announce policy measures to deal with the skyrocketing prices of basics commodities, including inflation.

While officially opening the ZANU PF’s 7th National Women’s League elective congress in the capital yesterday, Mnangagwa said:

“My government will tomorrow (today) announce concrete measures to tame inflation, and unwarranted increases towards securing the incomes and savings of our people, especially women.”

Zimbabwe’s local currency the Zimdollar’s purchasing power has been on a free-fall and has been trading badly against the US dollar.

Public and private sector employees are now demanding their salaries in stable currency, i.e in United States dollar.

Teachers and health professionals yesterday entered 5th day of their industrial action for US dollar salaries.

“We remain committed to ensure sustainable delivery of social services such as water and quality education.

“Under the responsive policies of the second republic, women are being facilitated to realise their individual and collective aspirations riding on the immense capabilities, skills and competencies.

“This has seen the appointment of more women in positions of responsibility and decision making in the public sector,” said Mnangagwa.

-Zwnews