Cde Mutsvangwa promises bloodshed if Mnangagwa loses to Chamisa

The owner of a social media account bearing the name and credentials of outspoken former Zimbabwean ambassador and advisor to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Christopher Mutsvangwa, has promised death and bloodshed if the nation votes for anyone other than his boss.

‘Mutsvangwa’ who made a name for himself in the last months of Mugabe’s reign has also been rebuked by social media users who see his threats as real and something to worry about.

Said the message:

“Let’s all vote for Zanu PF and avoid spilling of blood. We will never allow anyone with no war credentials to rule Zim,” Mutsvangwa tweeted. “#EDPfee #ChrisMutsvangwa4Norton.”

The message above has since been taken offline and it is not clear if @CdeMutsvangwa account belongs to Chris or it’s another person impersonating the war veteran.

Mnangagwa is expected to face stiff competition from Nelson Chamisa(40) in elections slated for 30 July, 2018.