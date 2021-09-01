Jonah Fabisch in Warriors colours

The old rivaly has just been reignited as Warriors face Bafana Bafana in the battle for the Limpopo, in a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier home tie.

Apparently, for those who still remember the ‘Dream Team’ era the inclusion of Jonah Reinhard Fabisch would stir yesteryear memories.

The 20 year-old who plays for Hamburger SV II (Germany) is son to the late former Warriors great coach Reinhard Fabisch.

He assembled a team that was to be known as ‘The Dream Team.’

Reinhard Fabisch’s Dream Team’ had the likes of Francis Shonhayi, Vitalis Takawira, Willard Khumalo, Agent Sawu and the Ndlovu brothers, Adam, Madinda and Peter among others.

Meanwhile, the Sports and Recreation Commission has highlighted that no fans will be allowed in the stadium when Zimbabwe play South Africa on Friday.

This despite the Confederation of African Football having allowed fans into stadiums.

In neighbouring Zambia, thousands are expected to watch the Chipolopolo home game against Tunisia.

