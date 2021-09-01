The police has urged members of the public to comply with COVID-19 regulations and use authorised ports of entry and exit on the country’s borders.

The warning follows a robbery incident in which a Harare man (30) was robbed of cash amounting to ZAR 41 500, various clothes and a J4 cellphone by two unknown suspects in a bush area near Limpopo View, Beitbridge.

According to police the victim had entered the country from South Africa through an illegal entry point.

The police say the incident took place on the 31st of August 2021 at around 0500 hours.

Zwnews