After inheriting a looted Treasury, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema says those who stole the money must return it, adding that he didn’t cut any deal with looters neither did he promise them kind gloves.

He said after losing power, corrupt people always make last minute looting of funds to sustain them out of power, adding that the funds must be returned, so that the money is used to uplift the lives of citizens.

“People are still trying to make last-minute movements of funds, which are unauthorised, which are not theirs,” Hichilema told the BBC.

Meanwhile, Hichilema said people misunderstood him when he said it is not his role to pursue those stole public money.

Zwnews